Kinross Gold Corp Bottom Line Climbs In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) announced a profit for its full year that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.390 billion, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $948.8 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp reported adjusted earnings of $2.243 billion or $1.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.0% to $7.051 billion from $5.148 billion last year.

Kinross Gold Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.390 Bln. vs. $948.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.95 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $7.051 Bln vs. $5.148 Bln last year.

