Kinross Gold Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KGC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.89, changing hands as high as $5.92 per share. Kinross Gold Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KGC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.90 per share, with $8.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.88.

