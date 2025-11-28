Kinross Gold and Carter's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 28, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Kinross Gold KGC, as the Bull of the Day and, Carter's CRI, as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on — The Coca-Cola Company's KO PepsiCo, Inc. PEP and Monster Beverage MNST.

Here is a synopsis of all three stocks:

Gold and gold miners remain one of the strongest corners of the market, and there is still little evidence that this historic bull run is nearing exhaustion. After delivering one of the most powerful three-month rallies in modern history, the entire complex saw a sharp but healthy pullback last month, exactly the kind of reset that often precedes the next leg higher. Global demand for gold remains ravenous as geopolitical uncertainty and global rate cuts continue to act as catalysts for higher prices.

Kinross Gold stands out as one of the most compelling opportunities in the group. The stock offers a rare combination of a discounted valuation, accelerating earnings growth, improving analyst sentiment, and clear relative strength compared with its peers. As the gold bull market resumes, Kinross is positioned as one of the miners best equipped to capitalize on the next phase of the rally.

Kinross Gold Shares Rally on Earnings Upgrades

Kinross Gold has been one of the clear standouts in the gold mining space, supported by a steady stream of earnings upgrades throughout the year. Analyst sentiment has strengthened even further in recent days and over the past week alone, earnings estimates for the current quarter have surged by as much as 38%, while projections for next year have climbed 37%. This consistent upward revision cycle is exactly what drives top Zacks ranks, and it’s no surprise that Kinross boasts Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating.

The company’s long-term growth outlook is equally impressive. Kinross is expected to grow earnings at a powerful 40.85% annually over the next three to five years, fueled primarily by the structural breakout in gold prices and rising production efficiencies across its portfolio. Despite this exceptional growth profile, the stock trades at only 16.5x forward earnings, giving it a remarkably low PEG ratio of just 0.4, a strong indication that shares remain undervalued relative to projected earnings expansion.

Adding to the bullish setup, the Zacks Earnings ESP (Earnings Surprise Prediction) is forecasting a potential 38.84% earnings beat in the upcoming report, which is one of the strongest positive ESP readings I have observed. Combined with accelerating estimates, a discounted valuation, and powerful macro tailwinds, Kinross Gold appears to be positioned for continued outperformance.

KGC Stock Stages Another Breakout

A quick look at the gold chart shows the metal consolidating tightly, setting up for what appears to be another significant breakout. Kinross Gold shares, however, are already leading the move. On Wednesday, KGC gapped higher and broke out decisively from a well-defined bull flag pattern, signaling renewed momentum ahead of the underlying commodity.

If the stock continues to hold above this breakout zone, the technical picture points to another strong leg higher.

Should Investors Buy Shares in KGC?

With earnings estimates surging, valuation still discounted, and the stock breaking out ahead of the broader gold complex, Kinross offers one of the strongest risk-reward profiles in the miner space. At a time when the broader market, particularly Tech and AI, has been choppy and volatile, gold exposure provides a valuable, often uncorrelated source of returns. The combination of improving fundamentals, powerful technical momentum, and supportive macro conditions makes KGC a compelling choice for investors looking to diversify while capturing the next phase of the gold bull market.

When it comes to identifying potential short candidates or stocks to steer clear of, apparel brands are often high on my list. The industry is notoriously difficult, as consumer trends shift quickly, brand loyalty can be fleeting, and managing seasonal inventory is a constant balancing act. Even the strongest names stumble when demand softens or fashion trends miss the mark.

Carter’s, the well-known children’s apparel maker with numerous brands, is a clear example of these challenges in action. The company has been grappling with declining sales, a share price stuck in a prolonged downtrend, and another wave of downward revisions to its earnings estimates. These headwinds, combined with a tough retail environment, make Carter’s a stock that investors may want to avoid for now.

Carter’s Stock Slumps on Earnings Downgrades

Investor sentiment toward Carter’s has weakened further as analysts slash their earnings forecasts. Over the past month, estimates for the current quarter have been cut by 13.45%, while full-year 2025 projections have fallen 5.86%. Looking ahead, 2026 earnings estimates have dropped even more sharply, down 10.5%, which together gives the stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) rating.

On the top line, the outlook remains sluggish. Sales are now expected to decline 0.15% in 2025, followed by only a modest 1.71% rebound in 2026. This combination of downward earnings revisions and muted growth expectations underscores the headwinds facing the company.

Carter’s Stock Chart Offers a Glimmer of Hope

Carter’s has faced persistent headwinds, with stagnant sales growth, muted earnings momentum, and generally cautious analyst sentiment weighing on the stock. Yet despite these challenges, the technical picture offers a measure of optimism and may be hinting at an early stage bottoming process.

While the trend has pointed lower all year, the stock has been carving out a broad six-month consolidation pattern, a potential base that often forms ahead of a reversal. The key level to watch is the $33.40 resistance zone. A decisive breakout above this level would mark the stock’s first meaningful higher high in months and could signal that a bottom is finally in place.

So far, however, this level has proven stubborn. Every attempt to retest $33.40 has been met with selling pressure, sending shares back into the range. A clean breakout with strong volume would be an important confirmation that sentiment is turning and that a more durable recovery may be underway.

Should Investors Avoid CRI Stock for Now?

Given the steady stream of earnings downgrades, weak sales outlook, and a prolonged downtrend in the stock, Carter’s remains a challenged name with limited near-term visibility. While the chart shows early signs of a potential bottom, the technical setup is still unconfirmed, and the fundamental pressures have yet to ease. Until the company delivers clearer signs of stabilization, both in its financial results and in analyst expectations, investors may be better off staying on the sidelines.

Additional content:

Can Coca-Cola's Billion-Dollar Brands Power Its Next Growth Wave?

The Coca-Cola Company’s extensive roster of billion-dollar brands continues to serve as a competitive advantage and a key engine for future growth. With almost 30 brands, the company leverages both its broad category presence and expansive global scale to drive sustained growth. The company’s core sparkling soft drink leaders, Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, Sprite and Fanta, continue to anchor the portfolio, supported by ongoing innovation, premiumization and robust marketing investments.

Coca-Cola is capitalizing on its portfolio strength, hence improving execution in all aspects of the strategic growth flywheel. The company boasts an unparalleled portfolio strength with its 30 billion brands, which it estimates account for nearly one-quarter of all billion-dollar brands in the industry. It has an alliance with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse on a global Halloween campaign for Fanta, activating the initiative across nearly 50 markets.

Coca-Cola is strengthening its marketing capabilities while advancing a robust pipeline of innovations, including Sprite + Tea in North America, BACARDÍ Mixed with Coca-Cola in Mexico and Europe, and the Powerade Springboks addition in South Africa. KO’s marketing and innovation agenda seems robust, with strong in-market execution. It is also progressing on its journey to re-franchise its company-owned bottlers, strengthening the broader system and positioning it to unlock growth.

KO’s marketing transformation is focused on forging deeper consumer connections through enhanced digital enhancement, personalized experiences and culturally relevant storytelling. By offering consumers greater choice across its total beverage portfolio and leveraging the strength of its system capabilities, the company continues to build momentum and expand its leadership in the long term.

As the company continues to build and expand its portfolio of brands, it expects the number of billion-dollar brands to keep growing. In a nutshell, Coca-Cola’s billion-dollar brands provide a powerful growth platform, and as the company continues to adapt to evolving consumer tastes and market dynamics, these brands are well-positioned to fuel its next major phase of growth.

KO’s Competition

PepsiCo, Inc.and Monster Beverage are the beverage companies competing with Coca-Cola.

PepsiCo boasts a powerful portfolio of billion-dollar brands spanning beverages and snacks, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, and more. This extensive portfolio enables PepsiCo to meet diverse consumer preferences across a variety of occasions, spanning soft drinks and sports beverages to chips, cereals, and other packaged foods. PEP continues to emphasize value leadership by offering a sturdy balance of affordability, innovation and brand equity across its beverage and snacks portfolio.

Monster Beverage has established a strong brand in the energy drink market, known for its bold image, edgy marketing and strong appeal to consumers. MNST’s flagship Monster Energy line, together with sub-brands such as Java Monster and Monster Rehab, continues to drive consistent growth. Monster Beverage continues to uphold its value leadership in the global energy drinks category, supported by sustained brand equity, strategic innovation and disciplined pricing.

KO’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Coca-Cola have gained 16.6% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 7.1%.

From a valuation standpoint, KO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7X compared with the industry’s average of 18.02X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year growth of 3.5% and 8%, respectively. The estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been stable in the past 30 days.

Coca-Cola stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

