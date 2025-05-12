Kinross' Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates in Q1, Up Y/Y

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC reported a profit of $368 million or 30 cents per share for first-quarter 2025. The figure registered an increase from a profit of $107 million or 9 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.



KGC reported adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, up from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 10 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents.



Revenues rose 38.5% year over year to $1,497.5 million in the first quarter. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,294.9 million.

KGC’s Operational Performance

The company produced 512,088 gold equivalent ounces in the reported quarter, down 3% year over year. The figure topped our estimate of 499,231 gold equivalent ounces. Increased production from Fort Knox, with Manh Choh commencing in the second half of 2024, was offset by decreased production at Round Mountain and Tasiast.



Average realized gold prices were $2,857 per ounce in the quarter, up 9% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. The figure beat our estimate of $2,603 per ounce.



The production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce was $1,043, up 6.2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. This missed our estimate of $1,113. All-in-sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold rose nearly 3.4% year over year to $1,355. This lagged our estimate of $1,410.



Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $1,814 in the quarter, up 67% from the prior-year quarter.

KGC’s Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $694.6 million at the end of the quarter, up around 13.6% sequentially. Long-term debt was $1,235.9 million at the end of the quarter, flat sequentially.

KGC’s Outlook

Kinross aims to produce 2 million gold equivalent ounces (+/- 5%) at a production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce of $1,120 (+/- 5%), with an all-in sustaining cost of $1,500 (+/- 5%) per ounce sold in 2025. Total attributable capital expenditures are expected to be $1,150 million (+/-5%).

KGC’s Price Performance

Kinross’ shares have rallied 98.5% in the past year against a 42.8% rise of the industry.



KGC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



