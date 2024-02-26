Kinnevik To Sell Entire Shareholding In Tele2 AB - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kinnevik AB has agreed to sell its entire shareholding in Tele2 AB (TLTZF.PK, TLTZY.PK) to Freya Investissement for a total consideration of 13 billion Swedish kronor. This corresponds to 93.0 kronor per class B share and 101.0 kronor per class A share. Freya Investissement is an investment vehicle jointly controlled by iliad and its Chairman and founder Xavier Niel through NJJ Holding. The transaction will be completed in three steps with a first close of 2.9 billion kronor.

The shareholding in Tele2 will complement iliad/NJJ's European telecommunications operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.