Kinnevik announces plan to distribute Zalando stake to shareholders

STOCKHOLM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Investment firm Kinnevik KINVb.ST plans to propose a distribution of its stake in German online fashion firm Zalando ZALG.DE to Kinnevik shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, the Swedish company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kinnevik said it owns 54 million Zalando shares, equivalent to 21% of Zalando's total shares outstanding.

