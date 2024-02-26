News & Insights

Kinnevik agrees to sell its stake in Tele2 for $1.3 bln to Freya Investissement

February 26, 2024 — 01:55 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Swedish investment company Kinnevik KINVb.ST on Monday said it had agreed to sell all its shares in telecoms operator Tele2 TEL2b.ST to Freya Investissement for 13 billion crowns ($1.26 billion) in total.

($1 = 10.3210 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.