Kinnevik agrees to sell its stake in Tele2 for $1.3 bln to Freya Investissement

COPENHAGEN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Swedish investment company Kinnevik KINVb.ST on Monday said it had agreed to sell all its shares in telecoms operator Tele2 TEL2b.ST to Freya Investissement for 13 billion crowns ($1.26 billion) in total.

($1 = 10.3210 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.