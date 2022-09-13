Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) insider upped their holding by 1,715% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Kinnate Biopharma Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KNTE ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Kinnate Biopharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Medical Officer Richard Williams bought US$339k worth of shares at a price of US$8.64 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$14.46), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:KNTE Insider Trading Volume September 13th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Kinnate Biopharma

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Kinnate Biopharma insiders own 7.8% of the company, worth about US$50m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kinnate Biopharma Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Kinnate Biopharma insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Kinnate Biopharma and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Kinnate Biopharma is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

