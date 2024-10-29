Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals trading halted, volatility trading pause

09:33 EDT Kiniksa (KNSA) Pharmaceuticals trading halted, volatility trading pause
- Kiniksa sees FY24 ARCALYST revenue between $410M-$420M
- Kiniksa reports Q3 EPS (18c), consensus 3c
- Kiniksa partners with Carly Pearce in expansion of Life DisRPted campaign
- KNSA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Board Member
