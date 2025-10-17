BioTech
KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Says FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation For KPL-387 To Treat Pericarditis

October 17, 2025 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (KNSA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation to KPL-387 for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis.

KPL-387 is an independently developed monoclonal antibody that binds human interleukin-1 receptor 1, inhibiting the signaling activity of the cytokines interleukin-1a and interleukin-1ß.

The company said data from the Phase 2 dose-focusing portion of the KPL-387 Phase 2/3 recurrent pericarditis trial are expected in the second half of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KNSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.