BioTech
KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Posts Strong Q2 2026 Growth, Advances Pericarditis Pipeline; Stock Up

July 28, 2026 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International plc (KNSA) reported second-quarter 2026 results, highlighting robust revenue growth from ARCALYST, its IL-1 inhibitor for recurrent pericarditis, and continued progress across its cardiovascular pipeline.

For Q2 2026, ARCALYST net product revenue reached $243.6 million, representing approximately 55% year-over-year growth compared with $156.8 million in Q2 2025. Net income for Q2 2026 was $25.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared with $17.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share in Q2 2025, reflecting strong commercial execution and operating leverage.

Approximately 21% of the 14,000 multiple-recurrence pericarditis patients were actively on therapy by quarter-end, with more than 5,000 prescribers having written prescription since launch.

Pipeline Updates

- KPL-387: A novel oral therapy in development for recurrent pericarditis. Phase 2 data showed rapid and sustained reductions in pain and inflammation at the 300 mg monthly dose, supporting advancement into the pivotal Phase 3 PASTORALE trial. The study is enrolling patients with recurrent pericarditis, with the primary endpoint being time to adjudicated recurrence. Kiniksa expects potential patient availability in the 2028/2029 timeframe.

- KPL-1161: Designed as a next-generation therapy with a target profile of once-quarterly dosing. A Phase 1 trial is on track to being by year-end, aiming to expand treatment options with less frequent administration.

CEO Sanj K. Patel noted that growth in new and repeat prescribers drove the ARCALYST performance, while pipeline execution positions the company to expand treatment options in recurrent pericarditis.

The company raised its full-year 2026 ARCALYST guidance to $980 million- $995 million, up from prior expectations of $930 million- $945 million, compared with $677.6 million in FY 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, Kiniksa had $525.9 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investment and no debt, providing a solid financial foundation to advance its pipeline.

KNSA has traded between $29.24 and $81.97 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $79.03, up 24.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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