Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd - (KNSA) Price Target Increased by 15.73% to 26.27

The average one-year price target for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd - (NASDAQ:KNSA) has been revised to 26.26 / share. This is an increase of 15.73% from the prior estimate of 22.70 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.41% from the latest reported closing price of 18.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd -. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 21.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSA is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.16% to 41,378K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSA is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 4,864K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,800K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,776K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares, representing an increase of 43.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 24.45% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,443K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares, representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 27.35% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,199K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares, representing an increase of 26.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 22.02% over the last quarter.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa's portfolio of assets, ARCALYST, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases.

