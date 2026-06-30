Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (KNSA) Surges 5.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (KNSA) shares soared 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $62.41. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 22.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International’s recent stock gains reflect improving investor confidence driven by the strong commercial momentum of its flagship product, Arcalyst, and continued advancement of its pipeline. The company is making steady progress, with strong commercial performance of Arcalyst, the first FDA-approved therapy for patients aged 12 years and older with recurrent pericarditis, a severe, debilitating and chronic autoinflammatory cardiovascular disease. The product has consistently delivered robust revenue growth, supported by increasing physician adoption and expanding patient awareness. Additionally, Kiniksa is advancing its next-generation IL-1 pipeline with KPL-387, a monoclonal antibody IL-1 receptor antagonist currently in a phase II/III study for recurrent pericarditis. Phase II dose-finding data are expected in the second half of 2026, with the pivotal phase III study anticipated to begin by year-end. The company is conducting a supplemental phase II study to evaluate the transition of patients from standard therapies to KPL-387 monotherapy. Another pipeline candidate, KPL-1161, an Fc-modified monoclonal antibody that acts as an IL-1 receptor antagonist and designed for quarterly subcutaneous dosing. The candidate is currently in preclinical development, with a phase I first-in-human study expected to commence by the end of 2026.

share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +30.4%. Revenues are expected to be $227.78 million, up 45.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KNSA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAC), closed the last trading session 2.3% higher at $9.64. Over the past month, RNAC has returned 24.9%.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.83. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -266%. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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