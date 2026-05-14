Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (KNSA) Price Target Increased by 10.10% to 63.53

The average one-year price target for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NasdaqGS:KNSA) has been revised to $63.53 / share. This is an increase of 10.10% from the prior estimate of $57.70 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $74.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.46% from the latest reported closing price of $59.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 7.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSA is 0.16%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.25% to 52,690K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSA is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 7,154K shares representing 15.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing an increase of 97.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 50.43% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,329K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing a decrease of 20.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,826K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,260K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329K shares , representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 32.30% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,766K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company.

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