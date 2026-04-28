Kiniksa Pharma Jumps On Q1 Revenue Growth; Lifts FY26 Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (KNSA), a biopharmaceutical company, reported first-quarter 2026 financial results reflecting revenue growth and improved earnings. In addition, the firm raised its full-year 2026 ARCALYST-based net product revenue guidance and provided recent highlights.

Following the news, KNSA is surging 16.18% at $50.67.

Company Profile

Kiniksa focuses on immune-inflammatory diseases, particularly cardiovascular conditions.

The firm offers FDA-approved ARCALYST for recurrent pericarditis, cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS), including Familial Cold Autoinflammatory Syndrome and Muckle-Wells Syndrome, and deficiency of IL-1 receptor antagonist (DIRA).

Kiniksa's development pipeline includes the monoclonal antibodies KPL-387 and KPL-1161.

First Quarter 2026 Results

For the first quarter of 2026, net income jumped to $22.59 million, or $0.27 per share, from $8.54 million, or $0.11 per share, in the prior year.

Total revenue increased to $214.27 million compared to $137.79 million a year ago.

As of March 31, 2026, Kiniksa had $468.1 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments and no debt.

Looking ahead to 2026, Kiniksa raised its ARCALYST net product revenue guidance to $930 million to $945 million, up from prior guidance of $900 million to $920 million.

Pipeline Highlights

KPL-387

KPL-387 is a monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-1 receptor.

Kiniksa is conducting a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of KPL-387 in recurrent pericarditis and expects data from the Phase 2 dose-focusing portion of the trial in the second half of 2026.

In addition, the company also expects to initiate the Phase 3 pivotal portion by the end of 2026.

KPL-1161

KPL-1161 is a monoclonal antibody currently in preclinical development, with a target quarterly subcutaneous (SC) dosing schedule. The company expects to initiate a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial by the end of 2026.

KNSA has traded between $22.23 and $52.49 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $43.61.

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