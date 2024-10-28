Kiniksa partners with Carly Pearce in expansion of Life DisRPted campaign

Kiniksa (KNSA) Pharmaceuticals announced a partnership with GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter, Carly Pearce, as part of its Life DisRPted campaign focused on promoting early diagnosis and treatment of recurrent pericarditis. Pearce announced that she had been diagnosed with the chronic autoinflammatory disease while on tour in May 2024.

