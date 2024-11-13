Kingworld Medicines Ensures Stability Amid Employee Charges

Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd. (HK:1110) has released an update.

Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd. announced that two former employees are facing charges from Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption, but assured investors that these cases will not significantly impact the company’s financial standing. The accused had already resigned from their positions earlier in 2024, and the company emphasized that no current directors or staff are implicated. The Board maintains that the financial implications of the alleged misconduct are minimal.

