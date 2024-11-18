Kingswood Holdings Announces 2024 AGM Amid Growth Focus

Kingswood Holdings Limited (GB:KWG) has released an update.

Kingswood Holdings Limited, an AIM-listed wealth management group with assets under management of approximately £12 billion, is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on December 3, 2024, in London. With a client base of around 19,000 and a strategic focus on expansion through acquisitions, Kingswood aims to solidify its position as a key player in the global wealth management market.

