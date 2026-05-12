Kingsway Stock Gains Post Q1 Earnings, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. KFS have gained 8.1% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 0.4% increase over the same period. However, over the past month, the stock lost 3.3%, against the S&P 500’s 8.5% gain.

Kingsway’s Earnings Snapshot

Kingsway reported first-quarter 2026 consolidated revenues of $38.9 million, up 37.4% from $28.3 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by strong growth across its Kingsway Search Xcelerator (KSX) segment and Extended Warranty operations. Consolidated net loss narrowed to $2.2 million from $3.1 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA increased 77.7% to $2.4 million from $1.4 million.

KSX revenues surged 80.7% year over year to $21.1 million from $11.7 million, while Extended Warranty revenues rose 7.1% to $17.9 million from $16.7 million. KSX adjusted EBITDA climbed 82.4% to $3.5 million from $1.9 million, though Extended Warranty adjusted EBITDA declined to $0.4 million from $0.9 million in the prior-year period.

KFS’ Segment Momentum Remains Broad-Based

Management said both KSX and Extended Warranty delivered results ahead of internal expectations during the quarter, supported by broad-based operating performance across the portfolio. CEO JT Fitzgerald highlighted March as a particularly strong month and noted that many businesses are entering seasonally stronger summer periods.

Within KSX, Roundhouse Electric posted another strong quarter, benefiting from robust demand tied to natural gas infrastructure projects in the Permian Basin. Fitzgerald noted that March marked the first month under Kingsway ownership in which Roundhouse generated more than $2 million in monthly revenue. IS Technologies also delivered strong year-over-year top-line and bottom-line growth, with all three service lines improving from the prior-year quarter.

Kingsway Skilled Trades saw solid contributions from Buds Plumbing, while Southside Plumbing and AAA Advanced Plumbing remained in investment mode ahead of stronger seasonal demand expected in the second and third quarters. SPI reported annual recurring revenue growth of more than 45% year over year, supported by gross revenue retention of 97% and net revenue retention above 100%. DDI also exceeded budget expectations and continued gaining traction with new hospital customers.

In the Extended Warranty segment, cash sales increased 11.8% year over year, aided by both higher contract volumes and pricing gains. Vehicle service contracts sold rose by low single digits, while revenue per contract increased by high single digits. Management said moderating claims growth alongside stronger sales trends supports expectations for a strong year ahead.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. Quote

Kingsway’s Financial Position and Operational Drivers

Gross profit increased 42.7% to $17.3 million from $12.2 million in the prior-year quarter, while operating income improved to $0.5 million from an operating loss of $0.7 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 29.9% to $16.5 million from $12.7 million, reflecting growth investments and acquisition-related expenses.

Total net debt stood at $63.9 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $62.4 million at year-end 2025. Portfolio last-12-month EBITDA for operating companies was in the range of $22 million to $23 million.

KFS’ Outlook and Strategic Priorities

Kingsway reiterated its expectation for double-digit organic revenue and profit growth in both KSX and Extended Warranty for 2026. Management also reaffirmed its target of completing three to five acquisitions during the year.

Fitzgerald said KFS’ acquisition pipeline remains robust and pointed to continued momentum from the search fund operating model. During theearnings call he also emphasized the long-term benefits of compounding learning and compounding talent across the portfolio as Kingsway scales its decentralized business model.

Kingsway’s Other Developments

During the quarter, Kingsway completed a tuck-in acquisition through Ravix Group with the purchase of Ledgers, marking its first acquisition of 2026. The company also announced plans to change its corporate name to Kingsway Corporation and adopt the ticker symbol “KWY,” subject to shareholder approval at its May 18 annual meeting. Management said the changes are intended to better reflect KFS’ evolution away from its legacy insurance roots.

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