Kingsway Financial Shares Dip on Mixed Q2 Earnings and Revenue Growth

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. KFS have lost 4.8% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 Index, which gained 1.6% during the same period. Over the past month, the stock has been down 3.9% versus the S&P 500’s 3.2% increase.

KFS’ Earnings Snapshot

Kingsway Financial’s second-quarter 2025 consolidated revenue rose 16.9% year over year to $30.9 million from $26.4 million, driven primarily by the Kingsway Search Xcelerator (KSX) segment’s 42.1% revenue surge to $13.3 million from $9.3 million. The Extended Warranty segment posted a modest 3.1% increase to $17.6 million from $17.1 million. However, consolidated net loss widened to $3.2 million from $2.2 million a year ago, and adjusted consolidated EBITDA fell 32.6% to $1.7 million from $2.5 million.

Segmentally, KSX adjusted EBITDA climbed 31% to $2.4 million from $1.8 million, aided by acquisitions and organic growth, whereas Extended Warranty adjusted EBITDA dropped 61.8% to $0.6 million from $1.6 million, though its modified cash EBITDA—an industry metric—rose 1.9% year over year, with cash sales up 9.2% in the quarter.

Kingsway Financial’s Other Key Business Metrics

As of June 30, 2025, Kingsway Financial reported total net debt of $46.2 million, down from $52 million at the end of 2024, bolstered by proceeds from a $15.7 million private placement (a “PIPE”) in June. The company’s trailing 12-month run-rate adjusted EBITDA for current holdings was estimated at $22 million–$23 million, inclusive of recent acquisitions. Management emphasized that this figure better reflects earnings potential during high M&A activity periods.

KFS’ Management Commentary

CEO JT Fitzgerald described the quarter as “a major inflection point,” citing capital infusion from the PIPE transaction, a raised target for KSX acquisitions to three to five per year, and robust momentum in both acquisitions and operations. Fitzgerald noted that KSX revenue and EBITDA growth underscored the platform’s scalability, while Extended Warranty’s rising cash sales signaled a path to GAAP earnings recovery.

CFO Kent Hansen reinforced that the Extended Warranty segment remains cash generative and well-positioned for long-term performance despite near-term EBITDA pressure.

Factors Influencing Kingsway Financial’s Headline Numbers

The strong top-line growth was primarily driven by KSX’s expansion — boosted by recent acquisitions such as Bud’s Plumbing earlier in the year — and improved performance in certain portfolio companies like SPI Software and DDI. Extended Warranty results were impacted by GAAP revenue recognition timing differences inherent to the business model, which can temporarily depress EBITDA during growth phases. Additionally, the quarter included a $0.6 million one-time expense related to settling a long-standing legal dispute, which will not recur.

KFS’ Guidance

While Kingsway Financial did not provide formal financial guidance, management reiterated its confidence in sustaining growth momentum, particularly through the KSX platform. The company continues to evaluate new acquisition opportunities and expects to remain active in the M&A market through the rest of 2025, despite already reaching the top end of its revised acquisition target range.

Kingsway Financial’s Other Developments

In the second quarter and shortly thereafter, Kingsway Financial closed three acquisitions. On July 1, it purchased Roundhouse Electric & Equipment Co. for $22.4 million, adding $16 million in annual revenues and $4.2 million in adjusted EBITDA. On Aug. 1, it acquired AAA Flexible Pipe Cleaning Corp. (Advanced Plumbing and Drain) for up to $5 million, expected to contribute $7 million in revenues and $0.7 million in EBITDA. That same day, subsidiary Ravix Group completed a tuck-in deal for The HR Team, Inc., adding about $0.2 million in EBITDA and expanding its East Coast HR services footprint.

In June, KFS also raised $15.7 million through a PIPE to support its multi-year growth strategy, while increasing its annual KSX acquisition target from two to three to three to five deals.

