KINGSTONES Earnings Results: $KINS Reports Quarterly Earnings

KINGSTONES ($KINS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, missing estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $42,100,000, missing estimates of $55,080,000 by $-12,980,000.
KINGSTONES Insider Trading Activity
KINGSTONES insiders have traded $KINS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS NEWGARDEN has made 3 purchases buying 15,112 shares for an estimated $194,537 and 0 sales.
- WILLIAM L YANKUS sold 10,253 shares for an estimated $165,893
- VICTOR J BRODSKY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $80,395
- CARLA D'ANDRE has made 4 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $43,920 and 0 sales.
- MINLEI CHEN (Chief Actuary and Senior VP) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,120
- TIMOTHY P MCFADDEN purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,305
KINGSTONES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of KINGSTONES stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 194,952 shares (+223.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,961,320
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC removed 181,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,751,790
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. added 116,751 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,068,271
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 72,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,105,072
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 69,400 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,054,186
- MML INVESTORS SERVICES, LLC added 60,448 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $918,205
- PALISADES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 60,125 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $913,298
