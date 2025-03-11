KINGSTONES Earnings Preview: Recent $KINS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KINGSTONES ($KINS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $55,080,000 and earnings of $0.43 per share.

KINGSTONES Insider Trading Activity

KINGSTONES insiders have traded $KINS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS NEWGARDEN has made 3 purchases buying 15,112 shares for an estimated $194,537 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM L YANKUS sold 10,253 shares for an estimated $165,893

VICTOR J BRODSKY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $80,395

CARLA D'ANDRE has made 4 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $43,920 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MINLEI CHEN (Chief Actuary and Senior VP) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,120

TIMOTHY P MCFADDEN purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,305

KINGSTONES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of KINGSTONES stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

