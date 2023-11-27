Kingstone Cos. (KINS) Price Target Increased by 45.83% to 1.79

The average one-year price target for Kingstone Cos. (NASDAQ:KINS) has been revised to 1.78 / share. This is an increase of 45.83% from the prior estimate of 1.22 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.77 to a high of 1.84 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 40.30% from the latest reported closing price of 2.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingstone Cos.. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KINS is 0.01%, a decrease of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.48% to 1,684K shares. The put/call ratio of KINS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gator Capital Management holds 364K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 51.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 350K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 86.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 194K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 78K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 81.50% over the last quarter.

Kingstone Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ('KICO'). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

