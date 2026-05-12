Kingstone Companies Stock Plunges 16% YTD: Time to Buy the Dip?

Shares of Kingstone Companies KINS have lost 16.3% year to date, underperforming the industry’s decline of 4%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have gained in the same time frame.



Kingstone Companies is one of the largest homeowner insurers in New York with a market capitalization of $204 million. Strong premium expansion, improving profitability and disciplined focus on its core New York market position it well for growth.



Kingstone has fared better than other insurers like Kinsale Capital KNSL and Heritage Insurance Holdings HRTG, which have lost 22.3% and 25% year to date, respectively.

KINS vs. Industry, Sector & S&P 500 YTD



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Are KINS Shares Expensive?

Kingstone Companies' shares are trading at a premium to the industry. Its price-to-book value of 1.66X is higher than the industry average of 1.32X but lower than the median of 1.85 over the last three years.



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Shares of Kinsale and Heritage are also trading at a multiple higher than the industry average.

Muted Analyst Sentiment for KINS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KINS’ 2026 and 2027 earnings has witnessed no movement in the past 30 days.



The consensus estimate for KNSL’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved 1.1% and 2% south, respectively, in the past 30 days. Estimates for HRTG’s 2026 and 2027 earnings have moved 2.6% and 7.6% south, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Growth Estimates for KINS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings indicates a 17.6% year-over-year decline but that for 2027 suggests a 26.1% year-over-year increase. The consensus estimates for 2026 and 2027 revenues suggest year-over-year improvements. KINS has a Growth Score of B.





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KINS expects 2026 earnings per share to be between $2.20 and $2.90.

Factors in Favor of KINS

Kingstone Companies is well-positioned to capitalize on favorable trends in the personal property insurance market as several competitors scale back or exit the segment. This environment creates opportunities for the company to strengthen its market presence and capture additional business.



Despite this positive outlook, the company remains exposed to concentration risk due to its limited product portfolio and geographic focus. To address this, Kingstone is executing a disciplined growth strategy centered on reinforcing its core operations while withdrawing from non-core and underperforming lines. The insurer continues to maintain strict underwriting discipline, focusing only on policies that align with its profitability and risk standards.



Kingstone targets $500 million in direct premiums by 2029, supported by continued growth in New York, selective geographic expansion and strategic inorganic opportunities. California has been identified as its first new market, with entry planned through the rapidly growing excess and surplus (E&S) homeowners segment. In addition, the company expects to begin writing admitted homeowners policies in Connecticut during the third quarter.



To offset inflationary pressures, Kingstone has refined its pricing strategy to better reflect underlying risks. Its partnership with Earnix has further strengthened pricing and underwriting capabilities. For 2026, the insurer projects 15%–20% growth in core direct written premiums. Operational efficiency has also improved, aided by higher average premiums and reduced commission and staffing expenses, resulting in a 1,100-basis-point improvement in the net expense ratio over the past four years.



Financially, Kingstone is in a much stronger position, supported by a solid reinsurance program, enhanced liquidity and a debt-free balance sheet. The company expects a combined ratio of 74%–76% in 2026. After reporting losses for three consecutive years, it returned to profitability in 2024, with net margins expanding significantly in 2025 due to disciplined underwriting, effective risk management and favorable market conditions.

Parting Thoughts on KINS Stock

Kingstone Companies’ focus on growing its core business and strengthening its niche market position, improving pricing and combined ratio, expanding margins and delivering strong earnings bodes well for growth. Its VGM Score of A and solid guidance instill confidence in the stock.



Despite its premium valuation, it is time to add this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock to one’s portfolio. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.