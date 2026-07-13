Is Kingstone Companies (KINS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Kingstone Companies (KINS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. KINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. KINS has a P/S ratio of 1.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.32.

Finally, investors should note that KINS has a P/CF ratio of 6.50. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.46. KINS's P/CF has been as high as 13.32 and as low as 5.82, with a median of 9.49, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Insurance - Property and Casualty value stock, take a look at The Hanover Insurance Group (THG). THG is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, The Hanover Insurance Group holds a P/B ratio of 1.94 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.46. THG's P/B has been as high as 2.21, as low as 1.78, with a median of 1.96 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Kingstone Companies and The Hanover Insurance Group strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, KINS and THG look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.