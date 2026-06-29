Kingstone Companies (KINS) Soars 6.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) shares soared 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $18.19. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 11.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Kingstone Companies is well-positioned to capitalize on favorable trends in the personal property insurance market as several competitors scale back or exit the segment. This environment creates opportunities for the company to strengthen its market presence and capture additional business. Kingstone targets $500 million in direct premiums by 2029, supported by continued growth in New York, selective geographic expansion and strategic inorganic opportunities. Financially, Kingstone is in a much stronger position, supported by a solid reinsurance program, enhanced liquidity and a debt-free balance sheet. The company expects a combined ratio of 74%–76% in 2026.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%. Revenues are expected to be $66.4 million, up 27% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Kingstone Companies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KINS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Kingstone Companies belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Another stock from the same industry, Palomar (PLMR), closed the last trading session 7.2% higher at $126.32. Over the past month, PLMR has returned 7.5%.

Palomar's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.3% over the past month to $2.13. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +21%. Palomar currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.