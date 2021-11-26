Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KINS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that KINS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.01, the dividend yield is 3.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KINS was $5.01, representing a -44.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.98 and a 4.81% increase over the 52 week low of $4.78.

KINS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). KINS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.64. Zacks Investment Research reports KINS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4383.33%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kins Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.