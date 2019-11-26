Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KINS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.73, the dividend yield is 3.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KINS was $7.73, representing a -58.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.74 and a 3.07% increase over the 52 week low of $7.50.

KINS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). KINS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.77. Zacks Investment Research reports KINS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -295.74%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

