Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KINS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KINS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KINS was $7.25, representing a -4.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.61 and a 87.34% increase over the 52 week low of $3.87.

KINS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). KINS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.06. Zacks Investment Research reports KINS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 98.88%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KINS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.