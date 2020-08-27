Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KINS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -36% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.9, the dividend yield is 2.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KINS was $5.9, representing a -36.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.33 and a 52.45% increase over the 52 week low of $3.87.

KINS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). KINS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.1. Zacks Investment Research reports KINS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 83.15%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KINS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

