Kingston Resources Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 05:29 am EDT

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Kingston Resources Ltd. announces its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28th, in Sydney. Shareholders are invited to review the Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form to participate effectively. The meeting is a key event for investors to engage with the company’s strategic direction and performance.

