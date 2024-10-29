Kingston Resources Reports Strong Start at Mineral Hill

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Kingston Resources Ltd. has marked a successful first quarter of open pit mining at its Mineral Hill site, generating $1.1 million in positive cash flow and selling 1,680 ounces of gold. The company is also progressing with the Misima Gold Project in Papua New Guinea, exploring potential joint ventures or a sale to capitalize on strong market interest. Additionally, Kingston has secured $5 million in debt funding to bolster its financial position.

