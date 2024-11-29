Kingston Resources Issues New Warrants to Boost Growth

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Kingston Resources Ltd. has announced the issuance of 69,726,166 unquoted warrants set to expire on February 23, 2028, with an exercise price of $0.1183. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock performance, capturing the interest of investors looking for growth opportunities in the resource sector.

