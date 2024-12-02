Kingston Resources Issues New Incentive Options

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Kingston Resources Ltd. has announced the issuance of various unquoted equity securities, including over 7.9 million Long Term Share Price Outperformance Options and 3.5 million Short Term Incentive Performance Options. These new securities are part of their employee incentive schemes aimed at driving performance and aligning interests with shareholders.

