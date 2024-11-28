Kingston Resources Gains Shareholder Support in AGM

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.
Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX: KSN) has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of a director, with strong shareholder support. The company continues to focus on its gold and copper mining projects, aiming to establish itself as a mid-tier producer. With a market cap of A$64 million, Kingston Resources is strategically positioned in the gold and base metals sector.
