News & Insights

Stocks

Kingston Resources Gains Shareholder Support in AGM

November 28, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX: KSN) has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of a director, with strong shareholder support. The company continues to focus on its gold and copper mining projects, aiming to establish itself as a mid-tier producer. With a market cap of A$64 million, Kingston Resources is strategically positioned in the gold and base metals sector.

For further insights into AU:KSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.