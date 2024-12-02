News & Insights

Kingston Resources Announces New Director Shareholding

December 02, 2024 — 03:20 am EST

Kingston Resources Ltd. (AU:KSN) has released an update.

Kingston Resources Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect shareholding of its director, Mick Wilkes, who has acquired 572,882 FY25 Unlisted Service Fee Options. These options, which were approved by shareholders at the recent AGM, are part of an Employee Incentive Scheme and come with an expiry date of November 29, 2027. Stock enthusiasts may find this development significant as it reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize leadership and align interests with shareholder value.

