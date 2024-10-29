News & Insights

Kingsrose Mining Advances Projects Amid Strong Cash Position

October 29, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

Kingsrose Mining Ltd (AU:KRM) has released an update.

Kingsrose Mining Ltd has reported a cash balance of A$26.18 million for the quarter ending September 2024, despite the ongoing appeal of an exploration permit for its Penikat PGE project in Finland. The company has made significant strides with its Råna nickel-copper-cobalt project in Norway and continues to collaborate with BHP on exploration initiatives in Norway and Finland. A strategic focus remains on acquiring advanced exploration projects to bolster its portfolio and unlock near-term value.

