Kingspan to raise 750 mln euros through green bonds

Irish insulation maker Kingspan Group said on Tuesday it was raising 750 million euros from a so-called green private placement.

A green placement refers to a type of instrument that is specifically earmarked to raise money for climate and environmental projects.

The company called the issue the largest corporate green private placement globally to date.

