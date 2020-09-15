Kingspan to raise 750 mln euros through green bonds

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Irish insulation maker Kingspan Group KSP.I said on Tuesday it was raising 750 million euros from a so-called green private placement.

A green placement refers to a type of instrument that is specifically earmarked to raise money for climate and environmental projects.

The company called the issue the largest corporate green private placement globally to date.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

