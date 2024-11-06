Kingspan price target lowered to EUR 78 from EUR 79 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Cedar Ekblom lowered the firm’s price target on Kingspan (KGSPY) to EUR 78 from EUR 79 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KGSPY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.