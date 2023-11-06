Kingspan Group Q3 Sales Pre Currency, Acquisitions Down 7%; Projects Record FY Trading Profit

(RTTNews) - Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) issued a trading update for the period to 30 September 2023. Sales in the nine-month period to 30 September were 6.14 billion euros, down a touch on the same period in the prior year and in the third quarter. Sales pre currency and acquisitions were down 7% in the year to date and in the third quarter.

Looking forward, Kingspan Group plc said it is on track to deliver a record full year trading profit, comfortably ahead of 2022. Kingspan Group projects a record full year trading profit in the region of 875 million euros.

