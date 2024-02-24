News & Insights

Kingspan Group plc - Depositary Receipt () (KGSPY) Price Target Increased by 6.19% to 89.58

February 24, 2024 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Kingspan Group plc - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:KGSPY) has been revised to 89.58 / share. This is an increase of 6.19% from the prior estimate of 84.36 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.98 to a high of 103.31 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.34% from the latest reported closing price of 92.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingspan Group plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGSPY is 0.12%, a decrease of 27.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.79% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGSPY / Kingspan Group plc - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Shares Held by Institutions

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGSPY by 13.86% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGSPY by 9.09% over the last quarter.

