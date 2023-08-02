Kingspan Group Plc - ADR (KGSPY) Price Target Increased by 5.22% to 88.20

The average one-year price target for Kingspan Group Plc - ADR (OTC:KGSPY) has been revised to 88.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 83.82 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.11 to a high of 126.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.36% from the latest reported closing price of 78.50 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingspan Group Plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGSPY is 0.24%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.40% to 5K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 463.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGSPY by 79.59% over the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.