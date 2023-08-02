Kingspan Group Plc - ADR (KGSPY) Price Target Increased by 5.22% to 88.20

The average one-year price target for Kingspan Group Plc - ADR (OTC:KGSPY) has been revised to 88.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 83.82 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.11 to a high of 126.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.36% from the latest reported closing price of 78.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingspan Group Plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGSPY is 0.24%, an increase of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.40% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 463.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGSPY by 79.59% over the last quarter.

