Kingsoft Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Kingsoft (HK:3888) has released an update.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited announced that all proposed resolutions, except for the issuance of new shares, were approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2024. Key approvals included the adoption of the financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and reappointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. The general mandate to issue new shares was the only resolution not passed.

