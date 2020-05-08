Kingsoft IPO raises $510 mln, in first China IPO in U.S. since virus outbreak

By Scott Murdoch and Echo Wang

HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - China's Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd KC.O raised $510 million in its U.S initial public offering after pricing its shares at $17 each, its parent company Kingsoft Corp 3888.HK said in a statement.

The cloud service provider had planned to sell 25 million shares but increased the size of the deal to 30 million on Friday, it said.

The deal is the first Chinese IPO in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

