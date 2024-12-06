Kingsoft Cloud upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

UBS upgraded Kingsoft Cloud (KC) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $12.50, up from $4.20. The company’s “solid” Q3 beat has boosted expectations for Kingsoft’s continued revenue and margin recovery, backed by artificial intelligence and the company’s ecosystem support, the analyst tells investors in a research note. With “surging” cloud usage, UBS estimates Kingsoft Corp. and Xiaomi’s revenue contribution to Kingsoft Cloud to exceed 40% by 2027 from 20% in 2024, driving 13% annual revenue growth. Despite an over 100% price rally year-to-date, Kingsoft Cloud shares are still trading at a valuation discount versus China independent cloud peers, which underestimates the company’s potential opportunities, contends the firm.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.