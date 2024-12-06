News & Insights

Stocks

Kingsoft Cloud upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

December 06, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS upgraded Kingsoft Cloud (KC) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $12.50, up from $4.20. The company’s “solid” Q3 beat has boosted expectations for Kingsoft’s continued revenue and margin recovery, backed by artificial intelligence and the company’s ecosystem support, the analyst tells investors in a research note. With “surging” cloud usage, UBS estimates Kingsoft Corp. and Xiaomi’s revenue contribution to Kingsoft Cloud to exceed 40% by 2027 from 20% in 2024, driving 13% annual revenue growth. Despite an over 100% price rally year-to-date, Kingsoft Cloud shares are still trading at a valuation discount versus China independent cloud peers, which underestimates the company’s potential opportunities, contends the firm.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.