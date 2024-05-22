Kingsoft Cloud Showcases Growth and Profitability

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) has released an update.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings reported an increase in both revenue and profitability for Q1 2024, with a notable rise in adjusted EBITDA to RMB33.2 million, and a shift towards profitability in their cloud services, driven by AI revenue growth. Gross profit surged by 51% compared to the same quarter in 2023, and the net loss narrowed significantly. The company’s financial improvements reflect their strategic focus on high-quality, sustainable development and stringent cost controls.

