Kingsoft Cloud Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

May 22, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) has released an update.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, a prominent independent cloud service provider in China, has announced their Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for June 28, 2024. The meeting will be held in Beijing and aims to discuss and potentially pass proposed resolutions. The company has also made its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, publicly available on both their own and the SEC’s websites.

