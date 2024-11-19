Kingsoft Cloud reports Q3 EPS (4c), consensus (14c)

Reports Q3 revenue $268.7M vs. $222.81M last year. CEOTao Zou commented, “…We are excited to announce further accelerated topline growth of 16%, with fast-increasing Non-GAAP EBITDA margin reaching 9.8% in Q3 of 2024. In particular, AI business continued to expand to RMB362M, accounting for approximately 31% of public cloud revenue. Meanwhile, as we wholeheartedly embrace the Xiaomi and Kingsoft Ecosystem and tap into the vast tangible opportunities from EV car, LLM to WPS AI, to name a few, we grew our revenues from the Ecosystem by a significant year-over-year increase of 36%. We are confident that we are on the right track and momentum to building more success in the future.” CFO Henry He added, “We recorded another strong quarter with growth in both revenue and profits. The Company achieved a double-digit year-on-year growth in total revenue, reaching RMB1,885.6 million, restoring the high-speed growth of revenue. Meanwhile, the growth rates of our gross profit and EBITDA profit far exceed the industry average level…The company’s revenue structure adjustment and AI strategic transformation have achieved remarkable results.”

