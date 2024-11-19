News & Insights

Kingsoft Cloud Renews Key Agreements with Xiaomi and Kingsoft

November 19, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) has released an update.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings has renewed and amended its framework agreements with Kingsoft Corporation and Xiaomi, securing continued provision of cloud services and acceptance of various financial services. The new agreements will span three years starting in 2025, highlighting Kingsoft Cloud’s strategic partnerships and potential growth in the technology and finance sectors.

