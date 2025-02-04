Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Moves 20.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR KC shares soared 20.5% in the last trading session to close at $15.14. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Kingsoft Cloud is benefiting from its strong integration with the Xiaomi and Kingsoft ecosystems, driving AI-powered cloud services expansion, enhanced enterprise solutions, and impressive AI revenue growth, positioning it as a leader in the cloud industry.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%. Revenues are expected to be $269.59 million, up 11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Kingsoft Cloud, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Kingsoft Cloud belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, Rekor Systems, Inc. REKR, closed the last trading session 0.3% lower at $2.03. Over the past month, REKR has returned 10.9%.

Rekor Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.09. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +43.8%. Rekor Systems currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

